Novelist to read excerpts from new book at Jerona Cafe

Award-winning author Molly O’Connor will introduce her new novel, While She Was Gone, at Jerona Cafe, Thursday, March 28.

Her short stories are featured in five Chicken Soup for the Soul books. Molly has published a collection of short stories, Fourteen Cups; a creative memoir, Wandering Backward ; a children’s book, Snow Business; and a novel, When Secrets Become Lies. Her work appears in a number of other publications: Not Your Mothers Books (NYMB), Greenprints, two OIW anthologies, magazines, blogs and newspapers. She often appears as a lecturer and public speaker.

While She Was Gone tells the story of a young mother, who in desperation, walks away from her home, leaving her husband and three beloved children. Her objective is to be gone for several months, during which time, she intends to accomplish a major undertaking. An unexpected turn of events keeps her away for seven years. This fast paced novel, takes the reader on her journey, sometimes tragic, sometimes rewarding, sometimes humorous.

Molly, a Canadian, calls the Verde Valley her second home. For 14 years she has packed her bags and driven across country to spend three to four months in Yavapai County. She is active in the community, a regular at OLLI, sings with the Verde Voices and can be seen hiking the ranges with her camera around her neck.

Molly will read from her new release at Jerona Cafe, 677 East Mingus Ave., Cottonwood (across from the Cottonwood Post Office), on Thursday, March 28th at 2:30 p.m. Signed copies of While She Was Gone ($15) will be available.