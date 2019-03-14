Pile burning planned at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument

The National Park Service will burn piles of woody debris at Tuzigoot National Monument and Montezuma Well.



The burn date is scheduled for March 20, and will be dependent on weather.



The piles of debris consist of invasive plants removed from Tavasci Marsh at Tuzigoot and the pasture trails from Montezuma Well.

Fire managers will take advantage of existing clearings to minimize the chance of fire spread and potential spotting from the piles.



The piles will be ignited by firefighters and monitored until the piles are completely out.

Monument visitors may see or smell smoke in the vicinity of the piles.



Signs will be posted advising visitors of possible smoke along potentially impacted trails in the area.

For more information on this debris burning project, please contact Tina Greenawalt, chief of Natural Resources at 928-649-6195.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.



For additional information, call 928-567-3322 x 221 or visit www.nps.gov/moca.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale.

For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.