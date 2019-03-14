Sedona Race Pace Club qualifies for state and conquers competition

SEDONA ­— The Sedona Race Pace Club, which has seven elite swimmers, had five qualify for the USA Swim Arizona State Meet, which was held on March 8-10.

Ranae Porteous, age 13, swam in the following events at State:

50-yard Freestyle, placed 1st overall with a time of 24.91

100-yard Freestyle, placed 1st overall with a time of 53.17

100-yard Butterfly, placed 3rd overall with a time of 59.37

100-yard Backstroke, placed 3rd overall with a time of 59.69

200-yard Freestyle, placed 5th overall with a time of 1:58.44

Porteous is the first Sedona swimmer in history to win an event at state in two different age groups, back to back. Due to Porteous success at State and prior swim meets, she has qualified for Sectionals in the 100-yard Butterfly, 50-yard Freestyle, 100-yard Freestyle, and 200-yard Freestyle from March 21-24 at Phoenix Country Day School.

Bryce Kirk, age 13, swam in the following events at State:

200-yard Butterfly, placed 14th overall with a time of 2:10.01

400-yard IM, placed 18th overall with a time of 4:43.79

Sarina McCullough, age 12, swam in the following events at State:

200-yard Butterfly, placed 3rd overall with a time of 2:18.75

50-yard Butterfly, placed 8th overall with a time of 28.30

200-yard Backstroke, placed 9th overall with a time of 2:19.10

100-yard Backstroke, placed 10th overall with a time of 1:06.23

Lucy Spielman, age 11, swam in the following events at State:

200-yard Butterfly, placed 16th overall with a time of 2:41.72

Jaxon Oles, age 16, went to Senior State and swam the following events:

200-yard Breaststroke, placed 47th overall with a time of 2:37.56

100-yard Breaststroke, placed 48th overall with a time of 1:11.43

100-yard Butterfly, placed 87th overall with a time of 1:04.29

Sedona Race Pace newest team member, 17-year old Gavin Earle had time drops at the Junior Olympic Championship meet, one week prior to State. He swam in the following events:

100-yard Breaststroke, placed 8th overall with a time of 1:11.49

50-yard Freestyle, placed 9th overall with a time of 24.00

The Sedona Race Pace Club is the first USA swim club in Arizona to use the Ultra Short Race Pace Training (USRPT) method during all practices. USRPT is the same method used by Olympian Michael Andrew. The Sedona Race Pace Club team motto is “We train hard, we have fun and we swim fast”. The team is led by Head Coach Sean Emery since 2014.

To learn more about the Sedona Race Pace Club, visit www.sedonaracepace.com.

