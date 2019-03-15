CLIP: U.S. Senator Martha McSally talks key issues facing the Verde Valley

COTTONWOOD -- U.S. Senator Martha McSally visited the Verde Valley Friday as part of her 15-county “two ears, one mouth" tour. The purpose of the tour is for her to get to know as many communities as possible and figure out ways they can be helped at the federal level.

McSally, a Republican, was appointed to fill the late Sen. John McCain's seat last December. She met with various community leaders and stakeholders at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce building Friday and listened to key issues facing Yavapai County, specifically the Verde Valley.

"Every county and every community has its unique challenges and opportunities for sure but there has been some themes across the state," she said in an interview.

One of these trends she said, is the opioid epidemic.

"I hear again today from leaders out here in Cottonwood that it's not just opioids," she said. "As we crack down on opioids and we're providing more opportunities for treatment for people, we're starting to see methamphetamine is popping up again."

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin said McSally was on point with rural Arizona.

“She understand the workforce housing issues and knows that water is a key issue in Arizona,” he said. “She was also aware of the need for mental health access and helping veterans.

Stay tuned on verdenews.com for the full exclusive interview with McSally.