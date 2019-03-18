Love is Just a 4-Letter Word - Re-dux

Snowed out in February and now back in March, Red Earth Theatre returns to Tlaquepaque with two performances (at 6 pm and 7.30 pm) on Thursday March 21st with a twist on Valentine’s Day in the Chapel at the Patio de la Camilla.

‘Love is Just a 4-Letter Word’, the title of a song written by Bob Dylan and popularized by Joan Baez and featured in this show, includes poetry, prose, music and thoughts about love in all its variety, how it works (or doesn’t) drawn from a variety of cultures and eras.

Featuring many of Red Earth Theatre’s regular performers and some new faces, performers include Sandi Schenholm, Janie Rian, Mary Gladieux, Terra Shelman, Ashlee Threlkeld, Tiffany Grimm, Martha Entin, Chris Pool, Nancy Lee Melmon, Dave Belkiewitz, Dylan Marshall, Larry Cohen, guitarist/singers Jeanie Carroll and Riley Whitaker, and violinist Sonja Whisman.

Back in July, Wendy Lippman (Tlaquepaque owner and property manager) and Kate Hawkes (Red Earth’s Producing Artistic Director) got together to add live theatre to the current roster of live music and other events.

The third Thursday of each month brings a series of simple stripped-down theatrical performances, featuring local performers and a variety of live forms.

Previous shows included Art-Words, The Gratitude Show, excerpts from ‘Steel Magnolias’, and a unique ‘Christmas Carol’ as well as Wdya’Got with Zenprov Comedy. Future dates include an Earth Day special on April 18, Wdya’Got on May 16 and June 20. If you are a live performer with an idea for a show please contact Red Earth Theatre at info@redearththeatre.org or by phone at 938-399-0997.

‘Love Is Just A Four-Letter Word ‘is a collection of thoughts and music considering love. We are proud to present original pieces from our local community of creators including Murray Archimedes, Janie Rian, Nancy Ruby, Dylan Marshall, Ashlee Threlkeld, Mary Gladieux, Martha Entin and Chris Pool. We also hear from (among others) Billy Collins, Khalil Gibran, Major Sullivan Ballou, Edna St Vincent Millay, Simone Beauvoir, Maya Angelou, Lao Tzu, and Shakespeare’s famous ‘wooing’ scene from ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ with Terra Shelman and Larry Cohen.

To quote Plato, “At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet”. With this as a starting point, have a meal at a local restaurant before or after one of our shows, pick up a cup of something warm, dress cozily and join us to share music, poetry and prose as we gather together in the Chapel in celebration of ‘that thing called love’ at 6 pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday March 21st.

If You Go ...

• What: ‘Love Is Just A 4-Letter Word’ -- Red Earth at Tlaquepaque

• When: Thursday, March 21st - two shows, 6 and 7.30 pm

• Where: Tlaquepaque, the Chapel, at the Patio de la Camilla.

• How Much: Suggested $10

• More Info: redearththeatre.org