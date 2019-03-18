Sedona Wolf Week films on big screen March 26-27

Filmmakers and special guests will be in Sedona to host film screenings and Q&As at Fisher Theatre; meet the rescued wolf dogs in a special presentation.

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present three films in celebration of Sedona Wolf Week on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26 and 27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The event will include the Sedona premieres of “The Rise of the Black Wolf”, “White Wolf: Canyon Pack” and “Killing Games: Wildlife in the Crosshairs”. The event will feature a special appearance by wolf pups (Thor, Loki, Kona and Taboo) along with Apex Protection Project founders Paula Ficara and Steve Wastell and filmmakers or special guests from the films.

THE RISE OF THE BLACK WOLF

Tuesday, March 26 at 4 pm

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Rise of the Black Wolf” as the kick-off event for Sedona Wolf Week.

“The Rise of the Black Wolf”follows the life of famous Yellowstone wolf 302, also known as The Casanova Wolf. This wolf first became known in the winter of 2002 where from then on Bob Landis, award winning National Geographic filmmaker, recorded the activities of this wolf until his death in 2009. 302 had a unique mating strategy which allowed him to be the most prolific wolf in Yellowstone in spite of being an alpha only in his last year of life. The film has won numerous awards for depicting animal behavior and has the highest total audience viewing of any wolf film for the commissioning broadcaster.

WHITE WOLF: CANYON PACK

Tuesday, March 26 at 7 pm

‘White Wolf: Canyon Pack’ follows the white alpha female of the Canyon Pack in Yellowstone for eight years. The female and her black mate take over her parent’s territory after their death. For six years her pack hunts and dens in Hayden Valley, but in the wintertime, the pack moves great distances, often along the groomed park roads. The Canyon Pack is a good example of how wolves can adapt to close human contact. Although she was shot near the Northern boundary of the park her daughter, also white, still leads a pack, Wapiti Lake Pack, through Yellowstone’s interior.

Immediately following both films will be Q&A with distinguished guest and filmmaker Bob Landis. Bob has co-produced and filmed nine productions with National Geographic Television and Nature; one, WOLF PACK, won an Emmy for Best Science Film of 2002.

After the Q&A with Bob, the Apex Protection Project Ambassador Pack will come on stage for a special appearance.

KILLING GAMES: WILDLIFE IN THE CROSSHAIRS

Wednesday, March 27 at 5 and 7 pm

On any given weekend, some of America’s most iconic wild animals are massacred in wildlife killing contests. Coyotes, bobcats, wolves and foxes are common victims of these contests where children as young as 10 are encouraged to participate.

Fueled by anti-predator bias, these legally sanctioned but relatively unknown contests are cruel and foster ignorance about the critical role apex predators play in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

These contests occur on both public and private lands in almost every state except California and Vermont — where killing predators for prizes has been outlawed.

In KILLING GAMES, a groundbreaking exposé, actor, conservationist and Project Coyote Advisory Board Member Peter Coyote — with environmentalists, ranchers, public officials and Native Americans — brings these shadowy contests to light and speaks out against this hidden war on wildlife.

Project Coyote’s KILLING GAMES inspires viewers to call on their state and local legislators to bring an end to these brutal contests where wild animals become living targets.

Immediately following the film will be a panel with audience Q&A featuring Camilla Fox, Founder and Executive Director of Project Coyote; Dave Parsons MS, Biologist and member of Project Coyote’s Science Advisory Board; Jill Fritz, Director of Wildlife for the Humane Society of the United States, Lain Kahlstrom, Director of State Affairs for Animal Wellness Action and Matt Francis, Scientist and Program Associate for Project Coyote.

There will also be an update on the campaign that is currently taking place to ban wildlife killing contests within Arizona and audience members will learn how they can help.

For more information on Sedona Wolf Week and the other activities taking place, please visit www.sedonawolfweek.org.