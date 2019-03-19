Letter: Airport expansion not worth the impact on quality of life

Editor:
As someone who lives near the airport I have become very concerned that the City of Cottonwood is looking to increase future tourism and business by encouraging increased use of our airport.
I fear this increased use and the noise that will come with it will decrease our home values and more importantly decrease the quality of life in our community.
James Scheid
Cottonwood
