Cottonwood Baseball Clinic coming Saturday

Renowned baseball coach Joe Sperle will be hosting clinics on Saturday in Cottonwood.

Sperle, along with former Mingus Union and Verde Valley star Marshall Shill, will be hosting the Cottonwood Baseball Clinic on Saturday for boys and girls.

The first clinic will be at Riverfront Park from 9 a.m. to noon and it is for kids ages seven to 12. Then they will have another clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Community School for kids ages 13 to 18.

The clinics cost $39 and the kids will be instructed on hitting, field, pitching and throwing.

Shill led the Verde Valley Little League all-stars to the state championship game in 2008. Then he led Cottonwood Outlaws to the 13 year-old USSSA Arizona State Championship game, striking out 15 batters.

Shill pitched for two years at South Mountain Community College and then moved on to Lindendwood University, finishing sixth at the NCAA Divisions II World Series his junior season.

Sperle gave Shill hitting and pitching lessons when he was 12 to 18 years old.

For more information email at Sperle at JoeSperle6@gmail.com or call (480) 233-1393.

Sperle has over 30 years of professional playing and coaching experienced. He has coached over 300 players that earned college scholarships and were drafted by MLB.

“Joe Sperle and I have conducted baseball instructional camps together and he is one of the top baseball instructors I know,” said Oakland A’s Minor League Pitching Coach and Coordinator Gil Patterson in a press release. “I have seen players he has coached recruited by college coaches and offered contracts by MLB teams. I highly recommend Joe Sperle to parents looking to improve their child’s baseball skills.”