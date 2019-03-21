Homicide suspect arrested in Rimrock

RIMROCK -- A homicide suspect was arrested at 9:30 a.m. in the Verde Valley.

Early this morning, officers from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in the Doney Park area, according to CCSO. The victim is dead.

At 10:27 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said YCSO units now have the suspect in custody in Rimrock, along Bice Road. CCSO detectives are now on the scene.

Details about the incident are not available at this time.

Follow verdenews.com for updates.