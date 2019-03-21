UPDATE: Man arrested in Rimrock accused of killing his wife

The homicide suspect arrested in Rimrock this morning has been identified as Doney Park resident Timothy Duran, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.



Duran, 38 was arrested on first-degree homicide and aggravated assault charges after his 35-year-old wife was found with several stab wounds in Doney Park.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and further investigation to determine cause of death, according to CCSO.

This morning, investigators received information that Duran was seen in a vehicle headed southbound on Interstate 17, according to CCSO. Various law enforcement agencies, including the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, assisted in trying to apprehend Duran.

The car Duran was driving was later located southbound on I-17 near the McGuireville exit. Deputies initiated a traffic stop with the assistance of YCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Duran was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.