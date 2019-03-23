Camp Verde to demolish dangerous structure

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council agreed that the town should demolish a dangerous building located on Clear Creek Drive in the Verde Lakes community.
The building, a manufactured home, was first posted unsafe on Sept. 18, following a fire that rendered the structure unlivable, according to Building Code Official Robert Foreman.
According to section 7-2-108 of Camp Verde’s Administrative Building Code, Foreman “may declare a building as a dangerous structure and a public nuisance to be abated by repair, rehabilitation or demolition.”
The building’s abatement will be Camp Verde’s first of 2019.
