Camp Verde to demolish dangerous structure

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council agreed that the town should demolish a dangerous building located on Clear Creek Drive in the Verde Lakes community.

The building, a manufactured home, was first posted unsafe on Sept. 18, following a fire that rendered the structure unlivable, according to Building Code Official Robert Foreman.

According to section 7-2-108 of Camp Verde’s Administrative Building Code, Foreman “may declare a building as a dangerous structure and a public nuisance to be abated by repair, rehabilitation or demolition.”

The building’s abatement will be Camp Verde’s first of 2019.