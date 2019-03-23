Casino to host emergency preparedness drill Tuesday

CAMP VERDE – For the past 18 months, the Yavapai-Apache Police Department has been both trainer and trainee in different areas of emergency management.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday at Cliff Castle Casino-Hotel, the nation’s police department, as well as emergency responders from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District will assemble for an on-site emergency preparedness drill.

Yavapai-Apache Police Chief Jon Huey recently spoke of the “collaborative effort to put all this work into a plan with the Cliff Castle Casino team.”

“They have been instrumental in helping us reach a point in time as such, where we can put this effort to work,” Huey said.

Casino management has announced that the casino’s floor will be closed from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and that the hotel’s guests “are welcome to remain on property in the Casino’s Event Center.”

For safety reasons, details of the multi-agency drill are not available, said Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley.

According to Rowley, the Nation’s planning and preparation for this drill “has been outstanding.”

“This allowed for CVMO to send our finest and most highly trained officers to regular weekly meetings to sit down at a tabletop discussion and talk about real time response and responsibilities,” Rowley said. “It has provided an incredible opportunity to work closely with our partners in public safety.”

Rowley said that the Marshal’s Office anticipates “many additional trainings,” which would include working with the community’s schools and businesses.

“This exercise is a fantastic model for future trainings and good team work in the event we ever do have an actual unfortunate event,” Rowley said.

Copper Canyon Battalion Chief Dale Duns said that 26 the local fire and medical district’s personnel will participate in the drill.

“The goal is to work with local law enforcement in serving and protecting our communities,” Duns said.

According to a press release from Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, the March 26 training “in a real-world setting will offer unique opportunities for all involved. Specifically, it will allow for circumstances to be experienced, which would otherwise not be possible if held inside an empty building or in a large outdoor area.”

