Flood aftermath: Camp Verde reopens Verde Lakes Drive; road still needs permanent repairs

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the Town of Camp Verde reopened Verde Lakes Drive between Cat Claw Drive and Ripple Road, more than a month after heavy rain damaged the road and forced its closure.

But the road still needs “a more permanent solution,” Town Manager Russ Martin said.

On the night of Feb. 14, Verde Lakes Drive was closed when the first heavy rain storm hit, Public Works Director Ron Long said.

“In that storm, West Clear Creek flooded from Cactus Blossom Lane to Ripple Road on Verde Lakes Drive, severely damaging Verde Lakes Drive and a part of Cat Claw Drive,” Long said. “The structural damage to Verde Lakes Drive has kept us from opening the road between storms because we haven’t had enough time to repair it before the next storm hit, and raised the flows up over Verde Lakes Drive again.”

According to Long, the “most significant damage was to Verde lakes Drive where the high flows of West Clear Creek dug out a large section of the road’s pavement and aggregate base.”

Long said that the Town still needs to “rebuild that section of road, clean up the debris and re-grade the creek’s channel at the road to improve the flow of water through the culverts under the road.”

The repairs that allowed the town to reopen Verde Lakes Drive “will be of a temporary nature to start with, as we expect more flooding to occur this spring,” Long said.

Long also said that the town has been in contact with the Yavapai Flood Control District and with the Army Corps of Engineers in “seeking financial and regulatory assistance with repair and possible improvement of the Verde Lakes Drive crossing of West Clear Creek.”