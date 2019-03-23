No. 15 Mingus boys tennis bests Bradshaw Mountain 8-1

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Until Thursday, March 21, Bradshaw Mountain’s boys tennis team hadn’t played a match in 15 consecutive days.

And yet spring break provided little relief for the Bears, who succumbed to 4A No. 15-ranked Mingus, 8-1, in their Division II, Section II opener on their cold and windy campus courts.

Bradshaw Mountain, the defending Section II champs who are in rebuilding mode, remained winless with a 0-5 record (0-1 section).

“The goal for us this year is to just keep improving,” Bears coach Tim McClintock said.

Mingus, which snapped a two-match losing streak after starting the 2019 season at 4-0, improved to 5-2 and 1-1 in section.

Before spring break, the Marauders had lost to two Top 10-ranked teams in the D-II ranks, including a narrow setback at No. 7 Lee Williams March 7 and a shutout at the hands of No. 1 Cactus Shadows March 19.

They bounced back well on Thursday, though.

“We’re glad to get any win we can get, believe me,” Mingus coach Larry Lineberry said. “The kids played well.”

The results from singles play, via azpreps365.com, were as follows:

• Team No. 1: Bradshaw Mountain’s Colin Streeter def. Mingus’ Brigham Peterson, 6-2, 6-3;

• No. 2: Mingus’ John Valentine def. Bradshaw Mountain’s David Medevielle, 6-4, 6-3;

• No. 3: Mingus’ Jordan Finger def. Bradshaw Mountain’s Jude St. Clair, 6-0, 6-2;

• No. 4: Mingus’ Travis O’Donnal def. Bradshaw Mountain’s Matthias Martin, 6-1, 6-1;

• No. 5: Mingus’ Jack Zahoudanis def. Bradshaw Mountain’s Connor Hyde, 6-0, 6-3;

• No. 6: Mingus’ Ryan Russel def. Bradshaw Mountain’s Ernest Leyva, 6-0, 6-0.

And in doubles play:

• Team No. 1: Mingus’ pairing of Finger/Peterson def. Bradshaw Mountain’s Streeter/Medevielle, 8-6;

• No. 2: Mingus’ duo of O’Donnal/Valentine def. Bradshaw Mountain’s St. Clair/Martin, 8-1;

• No. 3: Mingus’ tandem of Russel/Zahoudanis def. Bradshaw Mountain’s Hyde/Leyva, 8-1.

Lineberry said Peterson, Valentine, Finger and O’Donnal are all veteran players. Zahoudanis, a freshman, has lost only once this season.

“He’s a pleasant surprise for us,” the coach added about Zahoudanis. “That has been very nice. Doubles is where we’re trying to improve the most. I’ve been working on volleys with the kids, and they improved on volleys, so I’m pleased about that. They’ve lost too many points playing bad net play.”

McClintock said he was pleased with his boys’ performance, despite the setback. Streeter’s singles victory was the highlight. Over spring break, Streeter visited Indian Wells, California, to watch the pros play, McClintock said.

“Colin’s really been the anchor of our team, and he’s been playing really, really well lately,” the coach added. “I was really proud of the boys. They’re really coming along. They’re trying hard every time, and they’re getting better each time they go out.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain, in the midst of a season-long five-match home stand, plays host to non-section opponent Willow Canyon (0-4 record) at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, before welcoming rival/section foe Prescott (1-5, 0-1) to its campus courts at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

The Bears will play five matches in six days in the coming week, including March 25, 26, 27, 28 and 30.

“We’re not going to get much practice time in, but the best thing is the match play,” McClintock said. “The goal is to get one win under our belt and see how that feels.”

Mingus plays host to Barry Goldwater (0-6) for a section match at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Cottonwood.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.