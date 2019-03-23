Obituary: Belva Bingham Allen 1928-2019

Born in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 12, 1928, Belva Bingham Allen passed away in Cottonwood, Arizona, March 18, 2019.

Graveside Service, Cottonwood Cemetery, Tuesday at 11 a.m., March 26, 2019. Belva Allen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Belva was blessed with six children; Karen, Jane, Buckshot, Charline, Judy and Adam. Then along came 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



Belva was one of ten children of Floyd and Lavita Bingham. She grew up on her parent’s ranch in Redington, Arizona. Belva was a horsewoman and ranch hand. She was not afraid to wade right in and get her hands dirty. At a young age she learned to cook and sew, and spent her life sharing and teaching others her skills.

She taught her daughters, son and many others how to sew. With this gift they had the ability to express their creativity. Sewing clothes and quilts to keep warm. She was a great cook and could do anything from canning pinto beans to making green corn tamales. Belva made the best cinnamon rolls and potato salad you could find.

She was one of the first women to drive big commercial trucks when she drove a truck in the potato fields in Florida. She was holistic minded way before it was mainstream.



Belva was a successful business woman when she was in fashion retail and owned The Parlor Company. Twenty-five years later people are still talking about the Parlor and are wishing they could go there for lunch. And only her friends knew that for years at Christmas time she would invite them to the Parlor and fix them all dinner. She would have small gifts for them also.

She gave willingly of herself and what she had. Belva was generous, charitable and life sustaining. She fed and clothed people. Her hundreds of humanitarian and custom quilts reached the far edges of the earth. She was very supportive of her family and Bank of Belva was open for years. She could grow things and her flowers were a rainbow of color and her yard was an oasis in the desert.



She was a tough old broad and liked to be in charge. Many called her “Sarge.” She was a champion and didn’t quit. She accepted change and reached across the boundaries and strictures of her generation.



Belva will be missed by her family, her loved ones and by the ones whose live she touched.





Information provided by survivors.