Sports briefs: Zielinski wins national player of the week, Mingus softball wins, CV softball and baseball win

Mingus Union alumnae Nikki Zielinski earned some national recognition last week.

Zielinski was named NJCAA Division I Softball Player of the Week for her exploits for College of Southern Idaho.

The freshman shortstop finished went 8-for-11 that week and hitting .727. She also had 13 RBIs, three home runs, a double, a stolen base and didn’t strike out.

Through 28 games this season, Zielinski is hitting .429, with an . 845 slugging percentage and a .461 on base percentage. She is fielding .826 and has hit eight home runs with 38 RBIs.

As of press time the Golden Eagles are 17-11 and 10-4 in the Scenic West Athletic Conference. CSI started the season 5-7 after tournaments in Henderson, Nevada and Yuma to open the season but have since gone 12-4.

Mingus softball continues roll

Mingus Union softball returned from spring break to pick up where they left off.



The Marauders swept Mohave to maintain their perfect regular season record. MUHS is 9-0 in power point games and 4-0 in Grand Canyon play.

Mingus Union beat the Thunderbirds 17-0 at home on Tuesday and then 24-7 on Thursday at Mohave.

The Marauders host Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The Bears are 4-0 in regular season games so far this year.

Camp Verde softball dominant

Camp Verde High softball continued its dominant start.

As of press time, the Cowboys are 6-0 in regular season games. They returned from spring break with a pair of dominant wins.

CV beat Valley Lutheran 19-1 on Tuesday and then North Pointe Prep 22-7 on Wednesday.

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Northland Prep on Monday. Their next home game is April 4 when they host Sedona Red Rock in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

Camp Verde baseball wins third straight

On Wednesday Camp Verde High baseball beat North Pointe Prep 15-3 to win their third straight.

On Tuesday the Cowboys also beat Valley Lutheran 16-3 in five innings. The Cowboys are 4-2 in regular season games and 2-0 against the 2A.

CV’s next game is at Northland Prep on Monday. Their next home game is Saturday against Scottsdale Prep at 1 p.m.