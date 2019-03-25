American Idol finalist Scott MacIntyre to perform at House Church in VOC

From his early days as a classical concert pianist to capturing the hearts of millions of American Idol viewers, Scott MacIntyre has never let challenges keep him from achieving his dreams. Having performed with such notable acts as Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans, and Jeremy Camp, he has traveled the globe inspiring audiences with his music and story.

MacIntyre will perform March 31, 9:30 a.m. at The House Church, located at Big Park School, 25 West Saddelhorne, Village of Oak Creek.

Blind from birth and a two-time kidney transplant recipient, Scott has experienced God’s providence in the midst of suffering.



In his autobiographical book By Faith, Not By Sight, he writes about his journey of faith and how he learned to overcome fear and trust God’s plan for his life. He is living proof that God can take the most difficult of circumstances and work them together for good.

Scott was first diagnosed with stage-four kidney failure at 19 years old, and after becoming extremely ill, he began emergency dialysis.

“The hardest thing for me was not having enough strength to play the piano and sing anymore,” says Scott. “It felt like my dreams were dying, but still I held on to hope.”

After a year on dialysis, his college piano teacher’s wife donated her kidney to Scott and saved his life. It was less than a year later that he auditioned for American Idol.

“Without that gift of life, I never would have been on American Idol, married my wife Christina, or been able to share my story with others. It was a very humbling experience to say the least.”

That kidney transplant lasted for eight years, then in September 2014, Scott was put back on the transplant waiting list for a deceased-donor kidney.



Several months later, an anonymous living donor stepped forward and offered to undergo compatibility testing after hearing about Scott’s need on the radio.

In June 2015, Scott underwent his second successful kidney transplant and has since made a full recovery.



The following year, Scott and his wife Christina welcomed their first baby into the world – Christian Scott MacIntyre, born September of 2016.

“When I was in kidney failure, we couldn’t have kids. So when my donor gave me the gift of life she not only saved my life but also allowed us to create a new life.”

Their story is recounted in the new documentary film, I Am Hope: Scott MacIntyre’s Inspirational Transplant Journey.

“I think there is such a strong parallel between my two kidney donors giving me the gift of life when I was powerless to save myself and Jesus Christ offering us the much greater gift of eternal life when we were powerless to save ourselves from sin.”

Scott has appeared on the 700 Club, Praise the Lord, Hour of Power, 100 Huntley Street, the Today Show, Huckabee, and many other programs.

In 2010, Scott was honored by Dr. Robert and Arvella Schuller with the annual award for “promoting positive values in the media.”

In 2012, he partnered with Donate Life America and FOX to launch a national PSA for organ, eye, and tissue donation.

He wrote a song for the PSA entitled “I Am Hope,” and it quickly became a theme song for the transplant community.

The song was released on Scott’s 2014 album Lighthouse.