Clarkdale announces 2019 Concerts in the Park lineup

The Town of Clarkdale has announced the 2019 Concerts in the Park band lineup. It was a record year for submissions with 39 bands competing for nine concert slots. This made the selection process a difficult one for the Concert Selection Committee. The following bands have been selected and notified:
• May 25 – Cross-Eyed Possum (Rock/Blues/Jazz)
• June 8 – Matchbox Twenty Too (Pop Rock)
• June 22 – Big Daddy D and the Dynamites (Blues)
• July 6 – Come Back Buddy (50’s-60’s Rock)
• July 20 – Scandalous Hands (Classic Rock/Funk)
• Aug. 3 – Cadillac Angels (Rockabilly)
• Aug. 17 – The Izzies (Blues/Country/Rock)
• Aug. 31 – Potent Motion (Funk/Reggae/Rock)
• Sept. 14 – McKenna Faith (Country)
View the Town website www.clarkdale.az.gov for concert and band details.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.