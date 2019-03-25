Clarkdale announces 2019 Concerts in the Park lineup

The Town of Clarkdale has announced the 2019 Concerts in the Park band lineup. It was a record year for submissions with 39 bands competing for nine concert slots. This made the selection process a difficult one for the Concert Selection Committee. The following bands have been selected and notified:

• May 25 – Cross-Eyed Possum (Rock/Blues/Jazz)

• June 8 – Matchbox Twenty Too (Pop Rock)

• June 22 – Big Daddy D and the Dynamites (Blues)

• July 6 – Come Back Buddy (50’s-60’s Rock)

• July 20 – Scandalous Hands (Classic Rock/Funk)

• Aug. 3 – Cadillac Angels (Rockabilly)

• Aug. 17 – The Izzies (Blues/Country/Rock)

• Aug. 31 – Potent Motion (Funk/Reggae/Rock)

• Sept. 14 – McKenna Faith (Country)

View the Town website www.clarkdale.az.gov for concert and band details.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.