Film Festival presents ‘Hedy & Yumi: Crossing the Bridge’ April 3

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere of “Hedy & Yumi: Crossing the Bridge” on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The subjects of the film, Hedy and Yumi Schleifer, will be in Sedona to present the film and host a Q&A discussion following the screening.

Winner “Best Documentary” at the 2009 LA Femme Film Festival in Hollywood, “Hedy & Yumi: Crossing the Bridge” is the story of Hedy and Yumi Schleifer, recognized amongst their peers as one of the world’s most dynamic and inspiring relationship building teams.

Fueled by their own emotional scars from the Holocaust and their power struggles during the early stages of their four decades of marriage, Hedy and Yumi teach a skill set for couples that leads to passionate, rewarding, and lasting relationships. They now travel the globe teaching the “power of connection” among couples and nations.

Follow Hedy and Yumi into their Adventure in Intimacy workshops in Vancouver, Vienna and Israel where you will witness the transformation of couples as they are “Crossing the Bridge” to each other, an intimate ritual designed to eliminate the emotional pollution that exists in the “sacred space” of our relationships.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy award-winning director Robyn Symon, who also directed “Transformation: The Life & Legacy of Werner Erhard.”

“Hedy & Yumi: Crossing the Bridge” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.