Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Woman at War’ premiere March 29-April 3

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the Oscar-shortlisted “Woman at War” March 29-April 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Woman at War” was Iceland’s official submission to the Academy Awards and was shortlisted for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. It won the Audience Choice Award for Best Foreign Film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

Halla is a 50-year-old independent woman. But behind the scenes of a quiet routine, she leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist.

Known to others only by her alias “The Woman of the Mountain,” Halla secretly wages a one-woman-war on the local aluminum industry. As Halla’s actions grow bolder, from petty vandalism to outright industrial sabotage, she succeeds in pausing the negotiations between the Icelandic government and the corporation building a new aluminum smelter.

Right as she begins planning her biggest and boldest operation yet, she receives an unexpected letter that changes everything. Her application to adopt a child has finally been accepted and there is a little girl waiting for her in Ukraine.

As Halla prepares to abandon her role as saboteur and savior of the Highlands to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother, she decides to plot one final attack to deal the aluminum industry a crippling blow.

“Woman at War” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 29-April 4.

Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Tuesday, March 29 and April 2; 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 31; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.