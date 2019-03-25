Sedona’s Steakhouse89 keeps the music rocking all week long

Sedona’s Steakhouse89 hosts some of Sedona’s best performers like Eric Williams, Paulo, David Vincent Mills, Dave Len Scott, Gina Machovina and Phil Rossi.

The following is the live-music schedule from Wednesday, March 27, to Tuesday, April 2.

Wednesday, March 27 – 5 to 8 p.m. David Vincent Mills

David Vincent Mills is a funky jazz pianist and keyboardist, composer, recording artist and producer. He is an extremely versatile Sedona musician who knows how to please a crowd and keep them coming.

Thursday, March 28 – 5 to 8 p.m. Eric Williams; Gina Machovina, 8 to 11 p.m.

Eric Williams has been wowing audiences in Sedona for the past 25 years and he has no intentions of ever slowing down. He plays everything from classical music to classic rock with a preference for the Great American Songbook. His expansive command of musical styles and arrangements makes him one of Sedona’s most sought after solo-musical performers.

Gina Machovina is an extremely versatile and accomplished musician. Playing solo or with her trio “Sapphire” she is a consummate performer with a charming voice audiences never get tired of.

Friday, March 29 – 5 to 8 p.m. “Paulo”

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Saturday, March 30 – 5 to 8 p.m. Phil Rossi

The ever-popular Phil Rossi is a versatile piano player who began playing the piano when he was eight years old. He had been fortunate during his musical career to have worked with “The Chairman of the Board” Frank Sinatra Sr. and also with his son Frank Jr. and drummer Buddy Rich to name a few. His music will take you back in time (from Cole Porter, the Gershwin’s, up to Billy Joel, creating memories of long ago.

Tuesday, April 2 – 5 to 8 p.m. Dave Len Scott

Raised in Detroit, Michigan, Dave Len Scott spent 25 years as a freelance trumpeter and pianist, touring with Boz Scaggs and recording with artists on the Concord Jazz record label (Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Big Kahuna & The Copa Cat Pack). An awesome instrumentalist, Dave is a welcome addition to Steakhouse89’s roster of fine musicians.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.