Camp Verde council to discuss water company purchase

CAMP VERDE – There’s no guarantee that the Town of Camp Verde will be able to purchase the Camp Verde Water System.

But that’s won’t stop the town’s council from discussing a possible acquisition at Wednesday’s special work session.

“It would be nice to deal with it in the [2019-2020] budget,” Town Manager Russ Martin said.

In August 2018, the town and the water company could only agree that the water company wanted more for the business than the town was willing to pay. The Town of Camp Verde offered $6.5 million, the water company wanted $8 million.

Martin said Monday that he hopes to schedule an executive session within council’s April 3 meeting to “discuss the structure of an offer.”

“Or if we make an offer, what we would offer, how we would structure a potential purchase,” he said. “I think we’d move forward in all areas if we could, if it’s financially doable. We’ve been down this road before. Hopefully this time we’ll get farther.”

Major events

By June 1, the Town of Camp Verde plans to take over major events formerly run by longtime volunteer group Camp Verde Promotions.

But the Town’s Parks and Recreation department has requested that council consider an additional full-time employee whose duties would include organizing the events.

Wednesday, council will talk more about the town’s complete transition of running those events.

“As a result, we’d need another staffer to pull those things off,” Martin said. “The concept is that revenues would also offset the cost.”

When and where

At the Wednesday special work session, council will also discuss the following items:

• Complete standardizing of the human resources department;

• Modernize town services that will increase transparency and citizen usability of services;

• Focus Future II;

• Town manager credentialing.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

Though no items on Wednesday’s special work session agenda are action items, the meeting is open to the public.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42