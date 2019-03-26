Next generation of local firefighters mentored by Yavapai College fire academy graduate Ron Chilston

Ron Chilston often finds himself apologizing to the Yavapai College Verde Valley Fire Academy students he screams at incessantly the first time they endure a timed physical fitness test known as the “grinder.”

“You’re not going to die. Don’t stop,” he’ll bark at them.

The apology comes with the explanation that, not so long ago, Chilston managed to finish and pass the very same “butt kicker” of a physical trial. He was 57 at the time. It was 2013 and, Ron recalled, “I was not the strongest cadet.’’

But the Jerome Fire Department was counting on Chilston to get his EMT and firefighter certifications so he could help lead, recruit and train the volunteers that comprise the majority of the town’s emergency-service corps. Love for his adopted hometown and a desire to keep his neighbors and visitors safe helped Chilston survive and conquer the rigorous academy.

“I just knew that I had to do it,” he said. “If somebody drops and has a cardiac arrest, I know I can save them. There’s something about the training that’s just empowering.”

A professional photographer and musician who has been carrying around a camera since he was 8, Chilston’s generosity with his art and technical know-how is what drew him into the fire service.

After moving to Jerome from Phoenix in the mid-2000s, he began serving as the JFD’s official photographer and website author. “All that did was throw a hook in front of me. I was intrigued by what the fire service was all about.”

Soon Chilston was a bonafide member of the brotherhood, driving big rigs on Jerome’s narrow roads, battling fires, directing traffic, rendering first aid and sleeping with a pager.

He rose in the ranks, eventually serving 2.5 years as JFD deputy chief.

“It’s a lot of work, but I have never ever worked a job that gave so much back,” Chilston said.

Now retired from firefighting, Chilston continues serving as the Jerome department’s documentarian.

He also continues to mentor and photograph YC Fire Academy recruits. “I try to inspire them in some way,” he said.

Asked what words of wisdom he imparts to academy students and aspiring firefighters alike, Chilston speaks from personal experience: “You are capable of so much more than you ever thought you were.”