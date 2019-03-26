Walking for those who can’t: Mingus Union students hold Crutches 4 Africa fundraiser

COTTONWOOD – One of the Rotary’s signature endeavors is the fight against polio.

“And we’re really close,” said Violet King, a member of Mingus Union High School’s Interact Club.

Interact Club members are youth Rotarians, affiliated through their schools. At Mingus Union, it’s the Interact Club’s signature fight each year to inch closer and closer to fighting polio.

Each year, Interact clubs throughout Arizona collect crutches, walkers, wheelchairs and canes that they ship to Kenya – along with six Interact ambassadors.

On March 30 at the Mingus Union High School track, the school’s Interact club members will sponsor a walkathon to raise additional money to help Africans stricken with polio.

They call it Crutches 4 Africa. What the event does, King said, is help people “who already have polio and whose lives will never be the same.”

This endeavor started with Talbot, who visited Africa and “saw all of the people there who had survived Polio, some kind of injury, or just a birth defect, and had to crawl around, be carried in wheelbarrows, or couldn’t even leave the house,” King said. “And it’s not that there aren’t enough mobility devices. It’s that there’s not any. The need is immense.”

Mingus Union’s Interact Club has named this year’s walkathon The Walk for Those Who Can’t.

For $5 per person, anyone interested can walk around the Mingus Union track from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. According to Mingus Union junior and Interact president Asa Marette, it is not necessary for participants to stay for the entire event.

Although the club will hold an awards ceremony for the top fundraisers and most laps walked.

“Mobility not only grants them the basic necessity to walk, but also the opportunity to contribute to their communities and become accepted within them,” Marette said. “This is a crucial part of African culture.”

Besides walking for a good cause, attendees will be able to enjoy homemade German food for sale, as well as live music by the school’s rock band.

Cost is $5 per person to attend, whether or not you walk around the track. Anyone wishing to walk the track can also raise money through sponsors.

The goal of Crutches 4 Africa is to collect one million mobility devices and distribute them in Africa. To date, more than 100,000 crutches, canes, walkers and wheelchairs have been distributed to Africans with disabilities.

Crutches 4 Africa distributes mobility devices to whoever needs them — regardless of race, gender, tribe, age, or religion.

For more information, or for fundraising forms, email: c4walkathon@gmail.com. Group discounts are also available.

Also visit crutches4africa.org for more information.

