Letter: Confederate history part of our local culture

Editor:
As more and more people migrate to the wonderful climate, people, and place that is Arizona, remember that there are those who came here before you.
It was their contribution, labor, love, and freedom-loving spirit that made this place what it is. Part of that historical heritage was the presence of Confederate veterans and their families, especially in the Upper Verde Valley.
My ancestors were cattle ranchers who settled and worked the land north of the Verde River. William Henry Hawkins Sr. was not only a 49er, travelling between northern California and Missouri multiple times, but fought in the Civil War and was shot in the stomach, hospitalized, imprisoned, and finally paroled.
It was nearly impossible for Confederate vets to find work in Federal territory, so many traveled to places like Arizona, and even to Mexico. Eventually William Henry Sr. traveled with his family to the Verde Valley in 1875. We, their descendants, are still here.
I know of nowhere in the world where it is acceptable to enter someone’s home and insult them and their ancestors. Do this in some places and they skin you alive or feed you to the sharks.
So, when some local Yankee calls my Confederate ancestor a traitor, well this is like me visiting Arlington and desecrating a grave, which I would never do.
Treat my Confederate ancestor with respect and I will respect you and your government and flag.
Disrespect him and I am bound by honor to disrespect you. It’s a vicious cycle.
Matthew Holmes
Clarkdale
