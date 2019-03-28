Oakcreek Country Club re-opens; storm damage cleanup completed

The Oakcreek Country Club in the Village of Oak Creek re-opened Thursday for the first time since being shut down after a storm damaged the course in late February.

Staff and crews with chainsaws have finally completed cleaning up 300 tons of debris that damaged almost 1,000 trees at the Trent Jones-designed golf course known for its tree-lined fairways, explained Heather Risk, head golf professional at Oakcreek.

The course had to cut down a total of 20 trees that were damaged from the wind during the storm. Risk said.

The course is now “absolutely beautiful” since no one has been playing on it, announced Risk. The greens and fairways are “lush.”

Risk said there are about 1,300 trees on the golf course that were planted in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Many are Mondale Pines and junipers.

The tree climbers had to climb each tree and cut off the “widow makers” -- the dangling branches that were broken in the storm,” Risk pointed out.

Oakcreek hired five tree companies and 10 workers from Vets for Hire to work with the golf course’s maintenance and golf staff on cleaning up the damage, she continued.

Risk said the trees lining the fairways are what make the Oakcreek Golf Course so unique.

Oakcreek opened in 1969, was completed as an 18-hole course in 1971, according to its website. It’s owned by the Village of Oakcreek Association, and is open to the public.

Oakcreek CC takes full advantage of the “majestic Sedona red rock scenery and the fairways are “classic tree lined doglegs,” the website says.