Obituary: Leonard C. Nawrocki 1917-2019

Leonard C. Nawrocki, 101, of Cornville, passed away at home on March 22, 2019.

He was born on June 15, 1917 to Michael and Susan Nawrocki.



Leonard served in the U.S. Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart Medal. He was employed by General Motors and Chrysler as a Labor Relationist and retired from Chrysler as a Human Resource Manager.



Leonard was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

His interests were playing the banjo, gardening, golf and fishing.



Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Regina; daughter Andrea Nawrocki Childs; and son Jeffrey Nawrocki. He is survived by son Allen (Donna); daughters Suzanne Nawrocki Spurr (Gary), Eileen Nawrocki Scott, Renelle Nawrocki, Janice Nawrocki Sepulveda (Michael); daughter-in-law Cindy; brothers Jack Nawrocki and Leroy (Bernadine) Nawrocki; sister Bernadine Mikulski; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Visitation with Rosary will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 p. m. - 7 p.m.



Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Sat., March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. An online questbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



