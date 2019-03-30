Camp Verde news update: Cop moves to fourth Tuesday

CAMP VERDE – Beginning in April, the monthly Coffee with a Cop will take place on the fourth Tuesday of the month, Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley announced Monday.

Rowley said the reason for the change of meeting day is that both he and Commander Brian Armstrong work on Tuesday, but that only he is scheduled to work on Monday.

Rowley said he wants both he and Armstrong available to run the monthly meeting.

Since its inception in 2014, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has held Coffee with a Cop on the fourth Monday of each month at Thanks a Latte.

The purpose of the meeting is to help the general public “understand why we do what we do and the process for doing things,” Dep. Dave Freeman said before the first meeting.

The Marshal’s Office holds the meeting each month with no prior agenda, which allows the public to direct the topics they deem necessary.

Thanks a Latte is located at 348 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

Give blood in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, April 11 in the Camp Verde Town Gym.

Irene Peoble, a representative for Vitalant – formerly known as United Blood Services – says that there is a “critical need for blood due to the storms and floods the nation has been experiencing.”

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in general good health.

Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors age 22 and younger. Donors younger than 18 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact Irene Peoble at 928-567-9227 or ipeoble@yahoo.com.

Or visit Bloodhero.com and enter sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church is located at 781 S. Cliffs Parkway in Camp Verde.