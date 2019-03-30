Letter: Thanks to all for successful TREK for TECH event

Editor:

Kudos to all who helped to make the Sixth Annual “TREK for TECH” in Lake Montezuma this past weekend an enjoyable and successful event.

Our very generous sponsors, Taco Bell of Cottonwood (Grace Lahr), Beaver Creek Realty (Deb Riley), Beaver Creek Kiwanis, Blevins Construction and Development, Camp Verde Bugle, Cricket’s (Kay Nye), Kenny’s Plumbing (Kenny, Janice and Matt Goff), Montezuma Family Dental (Dr. Ryan Carter), Rask Construction (Norm Rask), Reay Construction (Jacob Reay) and Verde Fire and Safety (Peter Cline), allow us to support technology training and special programs and events at Beaver Creek’s Public Library located on the Beaver Creek School campus and provide this fun, family-oriented event at a reasonable cost.





Participants always enjoy the drawing for great prizes from area businesses. Many thanks to Crusty’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, El Patio, Taco Bell of Cottonwood, McDonald’s of Camp Verde, Johnny Rockets, Babe’s Roundup, Robbie’s, Beaver Creek Trading, Thai Garden, Emerald Waves, Safeway, Denny’s, Grasshopper Grill, Gabriellas, Grasshopper Grill, Dairy Queen, Wendy’s Burger King, Starbucks, Fry’s, Amazing Hair, Out of Africa, and Oak Creek Golf course, and Gail Mello.

Beautiful weather and a genuine spirit of community made for lots of smiles and a great day.

See you next year.

Friends of Beaver Creek Library

Judy McBride, Gail Mello, Sunshower Rose, Kenn Trout, Gary Rasmussen, Sergio Sandoval