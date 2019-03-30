Michelle Haveri selected as feature artist for 2019 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival

COTTONWOOD -- Michelle Haveri’s watercolor painting, “Splash” was selected as the featured artwork for the 19th annual Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. Artists across the state were invited to submit images representing the 2019 festival featured bird, the Cinnamon Teal.

“My profound love for animals, and all they are here to teach us, is reflected in my pet portraits, wild life, and things with wings, all of which extend an invitation to feel the grace, freedom, beauty, power, transformation, and healing qualities they embody. I am so excited that my work “Splash” was chosen to represent the Cinnamon Teal at this year’s birding festival,” exclaimed Haveri.

Visitors to the festival will have a chance to meet Michelle and purchase her art in her booth in the big tent during the festival.



Michelle’s “Splash” painting has also been reproduced on T-shirts and other merchandise that will be available for purchase during the festival. Merchandise sale proceeds benefit the birding festival and Friends of the Verde River. Find Michelle’s artwork on her website at https://www.michellehaveri.com.

The Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival is held at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, April-25-28 and draws hundreds of bird and nature enthusiasts to the Verde Valley just in time to join the tens of thousands of birds that pass through on their annual Spring migration.

Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), is a purpose driven community benefit organization and 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Friends envisions a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations. www.VerdeRiver.org.