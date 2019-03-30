Mingus’ Kendrew Streck continues to re-write Marauder record book

Re-writing the Mingus Union High School track and field record book in the shot put in standard fare for Marauder senior Kendrew Streck, but at Thursday’s Fr. Olivier Invitational at the Brophy Prep Sports complex in Phoenix, Streck also added the discus to his collection of school records. Streck won the event with a throw of 158-feet, 10-inches, to erase the former record of 158-6 established by Cory Romine in 2007. Streck also won the shot put by adding 7-inches to his school record with a winning throw of 55-feet, 6-inches. Since first establishing the Mingus record in the shot put in 2018, Streck has now eclipsed his own school record six times. VVN/James Kelley