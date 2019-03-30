Sports briefs: Camp Verde softball and baseball fall, Mingus tennis teams win

Camp Verde High dropped their first two regular season games of the week but debuted near the top of the rankings.

The No. 4 Cowboys lost 15-14 at 3A No. 31 Bourgade Catholic. Then CV beat No. 10 Northland Prep 6-5 on the road on Monday.

Camp Verde capped off the week’s action with 5-1 loss at 3A No. 1 Winslow.

Against the Bulldogs, sophomore Cassandra Casillas led the way with two hits and by scoring the Cowboys’ run. Junior Jacy Finley drove her in and in the circle pitched six innings, giving up five runs, nine hits and one walk and striking out seven.

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to No. 37 Glendale Prep on Tuesday. Their next home game in Apr. 4 when they host Sedona Red Rock for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

NPA snaps Camp Verde baseball’s win streak

Camp Verde High baseball’s four game winning streak ended on Monday on the road.

The No. 15 Cowboys lost 6-5 at No. 6 Northland Prep.

Trailing 5-2 heading into the seventh inning, the Cowboys scored three to force extras but the Spartans picked up the walk off win.

Seniors Dominiq Bruno and Dakota Battise each had three hits and senior Dawson McCune had a pair of RBIs. Sophomore Mason Rayburn hit a triple.

Battise pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

The Cowboys travel to No. 44 Valley Lutheran for a game on Monday. Thie next home date is Friday at 3:45 p.m. against No. 21 Sedona Red Rock.

Mingus boys tennis routs Seton Catholic

Mingus Union boys tennis extended their win streak to three with a win at Seton Catholic Prep in Chandler.

The No. 16 Marauders bested the Sentinels 7-2 on Friday.

Seton Catholic won the top singles and doubles matches but otherwise Mingus Union swept the match.

Junior John Valentine won 6-2, 6-4, junior Travis O’Donnal won 7-5, 7-6, senior Jordan Finger triumphed 6-2, 6-0 and freshman Jack Zahoudanis won 6-0, 6-0. SCP forfeited one singles match.

In doubles, Valentine and O’Donnal won 8-6 and the Sentinels forfeited the third doubles match.

The Marauders next play at No. 15 Flagstaff on Tuesday. Their next home match is Thursday against No. 10 Deer Valley at 3:30 p.m.

Marauder girls tennis snaps losing streak

On Wednesday Mingus Union girls tennis snapped their five match losing streak when they beat Barry Goldwater 5-4.

Freshman Aine Khin won the top singles match 6-1, 7-5, freshman Trinity Melgoza won 6-0, 1-6, 1-0 and sophomore Angel Franco won 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, Khin and sophomore Anna Schreiber won 8-5 and Angel Franco and Melgoza triumphed 8-1.

Their next home match is Tuesday against Flagstaff at 3:30 p.m.