Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport

SEDONA – At 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, Sedona Fire District was notified of an aircraft crash at Sedona Airport.

When fire crews arrived, they found a single-engine 1964 Beechcraft Bonanza S35 aircraft that had come to rest on the taxiway after an aborted take-off, according to a Sedona Fire District press release.

“Both of the aircraft’s occupants were uninjured and had exited the airplane,” Battalion Chief Buzz Lechowski said. “The aircraft was upright although the impact had sheared off the landing gear.”



According to the press release, the pilot “told responders that he had lost power on take-off and was forced to bring the aircraft back down in the remaining runway space.”

The aircraft skidded across the infield and struck a runway sign before finally stopping on the taxiway, the press release also stated.