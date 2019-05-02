Camp Verde High track and field heads to the state meet

Although young, Camp Verde High track and field will be well represented at the state meet.

The Cowboys will compete at the Division IV state championship meet at Mesa Community College on Friday starting at 11 a.m. and then Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.

“Our group that we have is pretty solid so that’s just been working hard the last week, it’s been good,” CV head coach Amy Wall said.

Senior Christopher Holdgrafer leads the way, having qualified in the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the triple jump and the javelin.

“Chris is in multiple, so that’s a bit crazy, trying to get him from jumping, to javelin, to hurdles but it’s been fun and I think he’ll do well in all of them,” Wall said.

He is No. 7 in the 110 hurdles and No. 4 in the javelin and triple jump.

He started competing in the javelin this year after coaches saw his mark would have been second in the state in practice earlier this year.

“So that was very surprising but a nice surprise,” Wall said.

He returned to triple jump a couple weeks ago after an injury in soccer.

The Cowboys’ boys 4x800 relay of Joseph Jones, Devon James, Steven Moore and Ismael Hogan come in ranked sixth.

The girls 4x800 (Kylie Green, Bella Cooper, Bridgette Fitzgerald and Addi Caballero) also qualified. On the girls side, Eliana Paniagua in the 800 meters and Jena Nelson in the high jump also qualified.

“She has fought and scrapped to get to where she’s at,” Wall said about Paniagua. “She’s sitting at 11th and every time she runs the 800 her times just keep coming down and down and that’s been really neat to see her work ethic and how it’s paying off.”

Noah Zimmermann is No. 8 triple jump and Damian Wathogoma qualified in the discus.