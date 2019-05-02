Lending a hand to Manzanita Outreach

Country Bank presented Manzanita Outreach with a $1,000 check on April 16.
The funds will support the mobile pantry services that Manzanita offers.
Manzanita Outreach helps fill the gaps in food availability both locally and globally.
