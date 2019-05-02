Marauder track and field looks to earn more state hardware

Mingus Union track and field heads to State with a slew of qualifiers and highly ranked athletes.

The Marauders will compete at the Division III state championship meet at Mesa Community College on Friday starting at 12:30 p.m. and then Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Marauders’ defending state champions seniors Meg Babcock and Kendrew Streck again lead the way.

Babcock finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in 100 meters, No. 1 in the 200, No. 1 in the 400 and No. 2 in the 800. She qualified for six events and will compete in the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay.

Streck enters the meet with the No. 1 ranking in the shot put and discus.

The Marauders’ girls 4x400 relay of Babcock, Cassidy Vergara, Natalee Rogers and Brooke Peterson is also ranked No. 1.

Rogers will compete in the 100 and 200 meters, coming in with a No. 10 ranking in the 200. Brooke Peterson qualified individually in the 400 meters.

Silas Willoughby will compete in the 800 where he is ranked No. 3. Dallin Gordon also qualified in the 800. Andrew Peterson is No. 10 in the high jump.

The Marauders are competing in the pole vault for the first time in about six years and saw three athletes qualify for State

in that event. Joelle Santiago is ranked No. 5 in the pole vault and Alexandra Carey and Drake Ortiz will also compete in the event.

Lindsey Jones qualified in the discus and shot put. Both of the Marauders’ 4x800 teams also earned a spot.