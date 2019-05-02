Letter: Solution to traffic woes is to install another roundabout

Editor:
After reading all the comments about traffic, it seems the only thing they all agree on is to route the traffic through someone else’s neighborhood.
Living in the Verde Valley has taught me that the way to get rid of traffic is to install roundabouts.
Then people will find another way to get where they want to go.
Jerry Joels
Cottonwood
