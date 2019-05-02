Yavapai College to honor Verde Valley graduates at May 10 commencement

CLARKDALE -- Yavapai College will hold its spring Verde Valley commencement ceremony on Friday, May 10, 6 p.m. ,in the Mabery Pavilion at the Verde Valley Campus in Clarkdale.

More than 110 graduates will attend the ceremony, signifying the completion of their degree or certificate.

Cottonwood Mayor, Tim Elinski, will address the graduates, their guests, as well as YC faculty and staff as the keynote speaker.

Other speakers include Dr. Matt Pearcy, Yavapai College Faculty Senate President, and graduating student, Shanandoah Sterling. The ceremony will also be the first under the tenure of Yavapai College President, Dr. Lisa Rhine, who joined the institution in February.

“Commencement is just the beginning for our graduates,” said Dr. James Perey, Executive Dean of the Verde Valley Campus. “Whether they move on to four-year universities, or enter the workforce, we are proud of all of our graduates. Their hard-work and dedication has paid off.”

Invited guests are expected to have an enhanced experience this year. The College has added indoor overflow seating, which will include closed captioning presented on the screen and on phones and tablets in the Pavilion.

Graduates and their guests are invited to a reception immediately following the event.

Live streaming of the ceremony will be available at www.yc.edu.

Yavapai College has six locations in Yavapai County, including campuses in Prescott and Clarkdale, and centers in Chino Valley, Sedona, Prescott Valley, and near the Prescott Airport.

To learn more about the college, visit www.yc.edu.