Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident

A 32-year-old Camp Verdean died following injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Thursday on Middle Verde Road.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Middle Verde Road just south of the I-17.

The accident was reported to be an injury accident involving a motorhome and a motorcycle, which deputies confirmed when they arrived on the scene.

According to a press release from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, the driver of the motorhome, 70-year-old Barry Toole of Ketchikan, Alaska, was traveling southbound on Middle Verde Road just past the second round-about, when he went to make a left turn into a dirt parking lot.



According to the press release, the initial investigation indicates the motorhome may have made an improper left turn from the incorrect lane and collided with a motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Camp Verde resident Frank Valdez, who was also southbound in the #1 lane as it was passing the motorhome.



Mr. Valdez, known as Alex, had just left work at Cliff Castle Casino. Awake and responsive at the scene, Valdez was transported to the NAH Hospital in Flagstaff by ambulance with serious, but apparent non-life threatening injuries, the press release stated.

Valdez died at the hospital after surgery related to his injuries from the accident. But Toole, who had been traveling to his home to Alaska, was not injured.

Driver impairment does not appear to be a factor, the press release stated.

Arizona Department of Public Safety is aiding in the investigation, and medical assistance was provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, the press release stated.