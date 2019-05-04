Cocoa with the Po Po on May 9

CAMP VERDE – South Verde High School will host its first Cocoa with the Po Po at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The brainchild of the school’s advisory committee and Dep. Oscar Berrelez with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Cocoa with the Po Po is “geared more toward the younger generation” than Camp Verde’s monthly Coffee with a Cop.

According to South Verde Principal Brian Tankesley, Berrelez “will bring a few other officers and just sit down with the students and have real conversations with them during a leadership hour here at South Verde.”

With MATFORCE representatives also in attendance, the event’s “desired outcome is to help adolescents break down the barriers they may have with law enforcement and at the same time share the effects vaping may have on their health and future,” Tankesley said.

MATFORCE will offer “science-based education about the risks and harms of drug use, as well as discuss ways students can stay healthy, including resistance skills,” said Nikki Rosson, Education and Marketing manager for MATFORCE.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market offers plant/seed exchange

CAMP VERDE – Saturday, May 18 is opening day of the Verde Valley Farmers’ Market’s new season.

Now in its 16th year, the Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is held from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays at the Town Ramada on Hollamon Street in Camp Verde.

According to market co-founder Denise Gould, this year’s market will offer a free plant and seed exchange.

All vendors and customers are invited to bring plant divisions and extra seeds to exchange with one another.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is a full market this year offering fresh produce, eggs, pork, beef, chicken and honey, as well as hand-made items.

31 bricks in 31 days

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde would like to sell 31 engraved bricks by May 31.

Proceeds from the project, dubbed 31 Bricks in 31 Days, will go toward the renovation of Hallett Plaza, located at the corner of Main and First streets in Camp Verde.

Bricks dedicated by either individual or family can be purchased for $50 each, business or corporate logo bricks are available for $250.

Visit https://HeartofCampVerde.com/Hallett-Plaza to purchase a brick, or for more information, call Economic Development Project Manager Sebra Choe at 928-554-0008.

Once your donation is received, the Town of Camp Verde will confirm your order. Engraved bricks will be installed as a brick floor in Fall/Winter 2019.

According to the town, other renovation plans for Hallett Plaza include a colorful mosaic tile mural produced by local artists, a micro-performing arts stage and blooming flowers and greenery.

Stage and screen

CAMP VERDE – At 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, the Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Sy Brandon, will perform a free concert theme – Stage and Screen – at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts.

Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.