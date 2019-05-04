Cottonwood-Oak Creek achieves herd status with immunization compliance

COTTONWOOD – At Cottonwood-Oak Creek, 97% of the district’s children have been immunized for chickenpox – and 95% have been immunized for measles, mumps and rubella.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will recognize District Nurse Bob Clark and his staff “for its efforts to maintain compliance,” according to Tricia Winters, Governing Board secretary and executive assistant to the superintendent.

Compliance ratings, Winters said, are based on having the district’s student population immunized “to the state’s recommended guidelines or having exemption status complete for the families who choose not to immunize.”

Said Clark, the district has reached herd immunity, which means that the vaccination of a significant portion – 95% – of a population or herd provides a measure of protection for individuals who have not or cannot be immunized.”

Clark explained that some of the most common reasons given for not immunizing are “inconvenient to get to health provider for immunization, anxiety about vaccine safety and some have deep personal believes about immunizations.”

But there are reasons why students may be exempted from immunization, Clark also said, “such as contraindicated medically, and parent or guardian chooses not to immunize for a variety of reasons.”

Standards-based grading

Also Tuesday, the C-OC School Board could approve the piloting of a standards-based grading system.

District Student Support Services Director Trish Alley, Curriculum Coordinator Jamie Woodward, Dr. Daniel Bright Principal Jessica Vocca and Cottonwood Community School Principal Matt Schumacher will be available for a 10-minute question and answer session at a 5:30 p.m. study session, before the board considers and votes on the grading system.

The board could also approve an eighth grade algebra services Intergovernmental Agreement with Mingus Union, as well as a MENTA services Intergovernmental Agreement with Camp Verde Unified.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will also go into executive session to discuss District Superintendent Steve King’s performance evaluation.

The board, once it returns into regular session, could award King performance pay for school year 2018-2019.

After the study session, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found at boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

