Obituary: Bob Rawlinson

Robert (Bob) Rawlinson, born on June 17, 1935, in Flagstaff, Arizona, at Mercy Hospital on Riordan Road, entered into heaven on April 27, 2019, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Being born and raised in Flagstaff, Bob grew up enjoying everything Flagstaff had to offer such as football, basketball and snow skiing, even being employed as the Mountain Manager at the Arizona Snow Bowl.

Bob was always a hard worker getting his first job at the age of 11; eventually becoming a businessman and owner, which shaped much of his life as well as his family.

Bob relocated to Cottonwood in 1978 to build, own and operate Black Hills Carwash.

Bob became a Christian in 1979, another decision that shaped his life, his marriage and his family.

He loved serving in many capacities at different churches, serving as a greeter most recently at Journey Church in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Bob was married twice. His first marriage to Sis Beamer in 1955 gave him his firstborn son, Steve; and two beautiful daughters, Mary and Susan.

He then married Cindy (Schaefer) Rawlinson in 1979, taking her three sons, Jon, Chris and Daniel Williamson. He and Cindy would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 2 of this year.



Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy Rawlinson; daughters, Mary Steinlein (Mike) and Susan Bafford (Curt); and sons, Steve Rawlinson, Jon Williamson (Beth), Chris Williamson (Erika) and Daniel Williamson (Allison). He also leaves behind 21 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at Journey Church, 750 E. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m. Reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to ANEW Living, Flagstaff or House of Ruth, Cottonwood.

