Obituary: Clinton Leslie Gray Sr.

Clinton Leslie Gray Sr., 74, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Born in Cottonwood, Arizona, on Sept. 28, 1944, to the late William Lester and Margarette Louise Gray (Killebrew).

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Rd., Camp Verde, with burial to follow at Clear Creek Cemetery.

Fellowship and remembrance start around 1 p.m. at Parkside Church. BBQ pork provided, if able please bring a side, salad or dessert.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Clinton’s favorite groups; the Camp Verde Historical Society, 435 S. Main St., Camp Verde, Arizona 86322.

