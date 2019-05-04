Obituary: Jeffrey Philip Bauer

Jeffrey Philip Bauer, 67, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at Verde Valley Medical Center on April 25, 2019.

He was born Sept. 22, 1951, to Philip and Barbara Bauer. While growing up in Whittier, California, his favorite pastime was searching for and capturing snakes.

His family’s backyard was full of cages harboring almost every kind of snake found in Southern California. Even snakes not found there like the Rosy Boa he purchased.

Jeff was a wonderful son to his mom. For almost 20 years he looked after her, drove her to doctor appointments, encouraged her to walk every day, and towards the end, made all her meals, paid the bills and laughed with her.

In March of 2016, after her passing, he moved with his kitty and best buddy Andy, to Cottonwood, Arizona. Jeff had three things he enjoyed most, besides John Wayne movies … playing pool (he was an excellent pool player), watching the Dodgers (lifelong fan) and fishing.

After moving to Cottonwood he promptly discovered his favorite haunt, Kactus Kate’s, bought an annual pass to Dead Horse Ranch and made a great new friend, Rene Slay.

For three years he lived happily here in paradise.

He is survived by his sister Lexie Bauer of Durango, Colorado.

Information provided by survivors.