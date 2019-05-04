What's Happening: May 5, 2019

USS Houston and the Death Railroad

OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, will host Maureen McIlroy McCabe in its May 9 Brown Bag Brain Buzz.

McCabe will tell the amazing story of her father, Maurice Hurd, who was part of the surviving crew of the U.S.S. Houston, torpedoed by the Japanese navy on March 1, 1942.

As a prisoner of war for 3 ½ years, he was forced to work on the death railroad portrayed in the movie, “The Bridge Over the River Kwai.”

The last six months of the war, Hurd was forced to work in a coalmine in Japan.

McCabe and her late husband moved to Sedona in 2001 with their two daughters. She retired from a career as a department store buyer, and was a regional manager for Estee Lauder and Charles of the Ritz cosmetic companies.

Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale and join us at this free lunchtime forum.

Free training in mental health first aid

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is offering an eight-hour certificate training course on Mental Health First Aid on Friday, May 17 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The course will be held at the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road. The program is free and open to the public.

Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the eight-hour session.

A professional instructor will teach the course which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders.

The training begins at 8 a.m. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch.

Class size is limited to 24. To register early, call Barbara Litrell at 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

St. Vincent De Paul fundraiser

For the 12th year, Society of St. Vincent De Paul will host a fundraising event to raise money for its community food bank, and provide services for the needy.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, located at 781 S. Cliffs Parkway in Camp Verde.

Mexican dinner for $5, pie auction, and silent auction for all to enjoy.

For more information, donations, or to R.S.V.P., call Saint Vincent De Paul at 928-567-9471.

Free cooking course at Spirit of Joy

Free to all is a cooking course offered by Spirit of Joy Church, located at 330 Scenic Dr. in Clarkdale.

The course is a video presentation on making healthy food taste great, featuring a chef from the Culinary institute of America.

A recipe book is available for all of the dishes made and demonstrated during the course.

The course will consist of three one-hour sessions: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16 at the church campus.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club

The Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club will meet Tuesday, May 14 at Robbie’s in Rimrock from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lunch consists of soup and salad bar and will be $15.

The Women’s Civic Club will present $1,000 check to this year’s scholarship recipient, hear progress report from last year’s recipient, install new officers, vote on revisions and bylaws, discuss and vote on location, day and time for next year’s monthly meetings, and present the award for Woman of the Year.

This is an important business meeting and we have a full agenda so please plan to attend.

Mingus Union blood drive

Give blood at the Tuesday, May 7 Mingus Union blood drive from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

MUHS Small Gym at 1801 E. Fir. For more information, contact Lauren Thagard at 928-634-7531 ext. 1113 or visit BloodHero.com (Sponsor Code: Mingus).

Phoenix Fan Fusion would like to thank you for giving blood. They will raffle a pair of free admissions to 125 lucky blood donors for either Thursday, May 23 or Sunday, May 26.

Memory Writing with Ann Metlay

Join us Monday, May 6 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Camp Verde Community Library for a writers’ workshop. This workshop will focus on writing a memory, using a time and a place with a woman who was an inspiration.

Attendees will write and share their writing about a significant woman. Come prepared to write. You may leave with a love letter to a special woman or a Mothers’ Day memory to share.Ann Metlay is an artist, poet, writer, reader and life-long teacher of writing.

Metlay is the author of It Happened in the Cottonwood Library Parking Lot, a book of short stories, some of them based on memories.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, call (928) 554-8391.

Museum seeks donations for rummage sale

Are you spring cleaning? The Clemenceau Heritage Museum in Cottonwood is accepting donations for a rummage/treasure sale to be held June 7-8 at the museum.



If you have items that you can donate, please contact the museum at 1 North Willard in Cottonwood or call (928) 634-2868.



No large appliances, furniture, clothing or bedding will be accepted. Your donation will assist the museum in preserving the unique history of the Verde Valley and surrounding areas.



In addition to the event, the museum continues to seek out individuals and families to become museum members. Annual individual memberships are $10 or $15 for a family.



Quarterly newsletters and special announcements are mailed to all museum members and new members are entitled to a 10% discount in the museum’s expanded gift shop, which includes an array of gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry as well as over 400 books and collectibles.

Volunteers needed at Verde Valley Sanctuary

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help in providing support services to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.



Demand has never been higher for the Sanctuary. Volunteers are needed at both our Outreach Center (where clients who don’t need shelter can get help) as well as our 28-bed shelter.



Volunteer needs include: driving clients to appointments, childcare support, beautician services, help with job and housing searches, legal assistance and more.

If you are interested in becoming a Client Services Volunteer please call the Volunteer Coordinator, Leslie Stevens, at (928) 634-6255 at our Outreach Center located at 601 W. Mingus Ave, in Cottonwood.



Prospective volunteers must complete a volunteer application and interview followed by a volunteer orientation.

For more information contact: Jennifer Perry (928) 282-2755.

Reading tutors at Cottonwood Library

The Cottonwood Public Library has three volunteer reading tutors available to help your child improve reading comprehension skills. Tutors are available for a thirty minute or hour long session on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tutors will meet with parents at the first session to assess your child’s needs. Please call 928-340-2788 to book a tutoring session.

For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info or find them on Facebook.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

The Desert Southwest Chapter meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month, 10 am at the Verde Valley Medical Center conference room located at the Entire Care Entrance.

Reiki Saturdays at the Library

Join Reiki Master/Teachers Deb Karpek and Jackie Nairn for Reiki Saturdays at the Library.

They will be presenting Reiki topics, hosting Q&A sessions, and facilitating Reiki Meditations. Reiki Saturdays take place on the second Saturday, every other month, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dates are as follows:

May 11

July 13 (Jackie only)

September 14

November 9

In the first session Deb and Jackie will introduce themselves, talk about the upcoming year, do a Reiki Q&A, followed by a Reiki Meditation.

The views, information, or opinions expressed during this program are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of the City of Cottonwood or its employees.

For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info or find them on Facebook. The library is located at 100 S 6th St.

Business MasterMind Group

The Business MasterMind Group meets Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the Founders Room at Camp Verde Community Library.

A unique opportunity for you and your business. Get support from our Round Table Discussions.

This is not a networking group. We strive to work together in harmony, focusing on our visions and goals, collaborating, holding accountability in a safe, positive space.

This week’s topic: Based on the past year, what was your main weakness?

Please join us! Need more info? Contact Grace Kirkwood at 626-692-3816.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

Want to improve your English Language skills?

The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program offers English classes for speakers of other languages. Meetings are held Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

Instruction is free and adult learners may join at any time. For more information, call CVARP at 928-554-8398 or visit CVARP.org.

Interested in earning your GED?

The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program is available to help adults in the community prepare for their GED testing.

The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program offers computer-based instruction and individual tutoring sessions as needed. You must be at least 16 years of age and not currently enrolled in school.

There is no cost and students may join at any time. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings by appointment.

The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program is located in the Camp Verde Community Library at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, call CVARP at 928-554-8398 or visit CVARP.org.

Al-Non Book Study Group

Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, 750 Bill Grey Road. Cottonwood. 928-710-5031.

Cottonwood Toastmasters

The public is invited to attend Cottonwood Toastmasters Club meetings:

When: Every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. except holidays.

Where: Cottonwood Village Meeting Room, 201 E. Mingus Ave.

What do we do?

A. Practice public speaking.

B. Learn to tell jokes for laughter.

C. Improvise a pitch on the spot.

D. Discover our storytelling ability.

E. Sacrifice chickens for good luck.

F. All of the above (except E)

For more information, contact Lou Rangel at 928-300-4945 or Noah Blough at 626-376-7637.

Weekly Trauma Support Groups throughout Verde Valley

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is pleased to announce expanded support groups throughout the Verde Valley. Verde Valley Sanctuary Victim Advocates will conduct “A Time to Talk,” Violence Based Support Groups in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona every week.

“A Time to Talk” is open to all individuals who have experienced any form of violence and or trauma in their lifetime. The goal is to provide a safe, open space for survivors of violence and their families to talk about their common experience and enhance coping skills for dealing with trauma.

The meeting has a non-judgmental and supportive environment that fosters self-empowerment and emotional healing.

Sessions are free of charge and no registration is necessary.

Cottonwood: Mondays, 10 am to 11:30 am, V.V.S. Outreach Center, 610 W. Mingus Ave.

Spanish Speaking Cottonwood: Mondays, 6 pm, V.V.S. Legal Office, 675 E. Cottonwood St.

Camp Verde: Tuesdays, noon to 1:30 pm, Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd.

Sedona: Thursdays, 6:30-8 pm, ChocolaTree, 1595 West Hwy 89A.

For more information call the Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center (928) 634-6255.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, assisting and empowering victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. All services are provided completely free of charge and funded through charitable donations.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.VerdeValleySanctuary.org.