Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road

CORNVILLE – A Cornville man was killed following a motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on Cornville Road.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Supervisor Dwight D’Evelyn, 65-year-old Carl Rowe was pronounced dead after being transported to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood.



The accident, D’Evelyn said in a news release, happened at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday and involved two vehicles near milepost 2.5 on Cornville Road.

“The collision involved a motorcycle and a van,” said D’Evelyn. “Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle rider ejected and thrown some distance. When deputies arrived, a white van towing a cargo trailer was stopped in the west lanes facing west with the driver and (was the) only occupant present and uninjured.”

Just east of the van in the west-bound lane, D’Evelyn said a Honda Valkyrie motorcycle was laying on the roadway with heavy damage.

“Medical personnel were treating the rider who was found below an embankment after being thrown from the motorcycle,” said D’Evelyn. “The rider was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with significant injuries and unresponsive where he was pronounced deceased.”

D’Evelyn said the initial investigation indicates the motorcycle rider, traveling east on Cornville Road, struck a guardrail after crossing into the west lane, ejecting him off the motorcycle. The riderless motorcycle then deflected off the guardrail and struck a white van and its trailer traveling in the west lane of Cornville Road.

