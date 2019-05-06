Meadowlark blooms with ‘Wildflowers’ Mother’s Day concert

Celebrate Mom with Meadowlark’s “Wildflowers” Mother’s Day Concert! Enjoy enchanting music inspired by Nature performed on flute, Irish whistles and guitar.

Like wildflowers gathered along the way, each delightful composition reflects a time and place where nature blooms. This live event is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, at Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

Meadowlark’s vibrant and colorful mix of original music will transport you on a musical magic carpet ride -- an uplifting, instrumental voyage melding influences as diverse as Celtic, African, and Mediterranean traditions.

Locals may recognize guitarist, Rick Cyge from his weekly solo performances in Sedona and his trio, “Ally & The Boys” with flutist, Lynn Trombetta and violinist Allen Ames, and also his duo, “Seymour & Cyge” with local singer/guitarist, Chris Seymour.

Cyge and Trombetta formed Meadowlark in 1993 while performing at a small outdoor café in a beautiful pecan orchard. Their early repertoire was mostly Celtic, but they soon evolved into creating music influenced by the natural settings.

The duo retained their Celtic underpinnings as they toured the west coast. They became known for their nature-inspired instrumental compositions such as “Creek Spirit,” written about Trombetta’s experience in the canyons of Sedona, where she spent her childhood summers and played her flute from high, allowing the sounds to waft down through Oak Creek.

Meadowlark has opened for concerts with both Acoustic Alchemy and pianist David Lanz at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and performed in concert with some of the most notable contemporary musicians including pianist Robin Spielberg, guitarist Eric Tingstad, and harp-guitarist John Doan. Their discography includes nine CD releases. Learn more and hear samples at www.MeadowlarkMusic.com.

Meadowlark performs their “Wildflowers” Mother’s Day Concert at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Mary D. Fisher Theatre is an intimate space and can sell out quickly.

Admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. For more information, please call 928-282-1177 or order online at https://sedonafilmfestival.org/. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.