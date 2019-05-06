Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hotel Mumbai’ premiere May 10-15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Hotel Mumbai” May 10-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Hotel Mumbai” was the sold out closing night film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival and is returning to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre by popular demand.

“Hotel Mumbai” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award-nominee Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs, Anupam Kher and Nazanin Boniadi.

A gripping true story of humanity and heroism, “Hotel Mumbai” vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India.

Refusing to leave their guests, the renowned chef Hemant Oberoi (Anupam Kher) and a waiter (Academy Award-Nominee Dev Patel) choose to risk their lives to keep everyone safe. As the world watches on, a desperate couple (Armie Hammer) is forced to make unthinkable sacrifices to protect their newborn child.

A searing, immersive cinematic experience, “Hotel Mumbai” focuses on the events that transpired at the legendary Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, targeted as the pre-eminent symbol of Indian progress and diversity. In the thick of the maelstrom, people from many different countries, cultures, creeds and social classes must find a way to organize and escape in the face of constant peril.

“Hotel Mumbai” draws audiences into the epicenter of the attack and highlights ordinary people from all walks of life whose responses to this nightmarish scenario reveal the courage and resilience that unite us when we need it most. In gripping, realistic detail, the film speaks to the humanity that shines from within the tragedy.

“Hotel Mumbai” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 10-15. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Wednesday, May 10 and 15; 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12; and 4 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.