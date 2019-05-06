Steakhouse89 warms up for summer season with hot live music

As we settle into the warming weather Steakhouse89 restaurant keeps turning the heat up with great musical acts and performers strutting their stuff six nights a week.

The following is the live-music schedule for Steakhouse89 from Wednesday, May 8 to Tuesday, May 14.

Wednesday, May 8 – 5 to 8 p.m. “David Vincent Mills”

David Vincent Mills is a funky jazz pianist and keyboardist, composer, recording artist and producer. His projects range from solo piano, to his jazzy funk trio DiVoM and his jazzy funk duo Project ‘Sticks & Bones’, to his straight ahead jazz piano trio Project ‘Jazz’ to his ‘Conversations in Music’ series. .

Thursday, May 9 – 5 to 8 p.m. “Eric Williams”

Eric Williams has been wowing audiences in Sedona for the past 25 years and he has no intentions of ever slowing down. Proficient on the piano, saxophone, guitar and harmonica he puts on a show people of all ages and backgrounds truly enjoy. He plays everything from classical music to classic rock with a preference for the Great American Songbook of the 1930’s and 40’s; and early rock ‘n’ roll, rhythm & Blues from the 1950’s and 60’s.

Friday, May 10 – 5 to 8 p.m. “Paulo”

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Saturday, May 11 – 5 to 8 p.m. “Phil Rossi”

Phil Rossi is a versatile piano player who started playing the piano when he was eight years old. He has lived in Chicago most of his life, Florida and now resides in Sedona. He had been fortunate during his musical career to have worked with “The Chairman of the Board” Frank Sinatra Sr. and also with his son Frank Jr. and drummer Buddy Rich to name a few.

Sunday, May 12: Brunch & Patio Entertainment with Jacqui Foreman

It’s Sunday Fun-Day at Steakhouse89. It’s brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jacqui Foreman takes over on the patio. Jacque is the latest addition to the Steakhouse89 musical roster. A seasoned entertainer and winner of the 2019 solo-artist Northern Arizona Blues Alliance title, Jacqui promises to keep you entertained and happy while enjoying the beautiful weather on the outside patio with her mix of folk rock Blues and jazz selections, covers and original tunes.

Tuesday, May 14 – 5 to 8 p.m. “Dave Len Scott”

Raised in Detroit, Michigan, Dave Len Scott spent 25 years as a freelance trumpeter and pianist, touring with Boz Scaggs and recording with artists on the Concord Jazz record label (Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Big Kahuna & The Copa Cat Pack). For a time he was Lead Trumpeter and Featured Soloist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra. In San Francisco, he was asked to play in Boz Scaggs band. Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona; www.steakhouse89.com. 928-204-2000.