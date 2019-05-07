Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to apply for $143K in grants

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Town Council has given the green light for the Marshal’s Office to apply for $143,000 in grants that would help pay for additional equipment and for personnel overtime expenses.

Equipment grants include $32,570 for an Operation Night Watch automated license plate reader, $14,535 for K-9 specific equipment and training for the canine unit, and $7,238 to purchase four automated external defibrillators for deputies to carry in their patrol vehicles.

An impaired driving grant and traffic services/speed control grants totaling $89,028 would come from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

According to CVMO Commander Brian Armstrong, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) grants “are vital for conducting” STEP and DUI details “to keep the roads safe.”

“This is a huge benefit to the community and we really appreciate all that GOHS has done for Camp Verde in the past,” Armstrong said.

The GPHS grants includes a request for $55,892 to purchase a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe police package patrol vehicle to be used for DUI enforcement, traffic enforcement, and accident investigations by the traffic unit deputy and to transport the equipment used in serious injury and fatal traffic collision investigations, the May 1 agenda stated.

“The GOHS requests for radar units is to replace old, outdated radar units that are past their serviceable life, which is obviously important to speed enforcement,” Armstrong said. “The request for the DUI vehicle would also be a benefit to the town in that it would save the Town from spending Town funds, which could be used for other town needs.”

A detailed explanation of the grants is included in council’s May 1 agenda packet.

Camp Verde council approves new repeater system for Marshal’s Office

May 1, the Camp Verde Town council voted 6-to-0 to approve a new repeater system that Town Manager Russ Martin called a “critical piece” in how the Marshal’s Office provides dispatch service for partnering agencies.

“It’s way past its time to be replaced,” Martin said about the current repeater, which is more than 20 years old and “past its operational life,” according to the Camp Verde Town Council’s May 1 agenda packet.

In addition to dispatching its own deputies, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office provides dispatch service for the Yavapai-Apache, Clarkdale and Jerome police departments.

According to the Town’s proposed fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, Camp Verde will receive a combined $210,000 for providing dispatch services to the other law enforcement agencies.

The $21,583.24 quote includes parts, labor and installation.